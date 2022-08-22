CARBONDALE, IL — According to the City of Carbondale, a man in a white truck with tinted windows stole a valuable riding-mower from a Carbondale business on August 18.
According to a Monday release, police learned the man arrived at the business — located in the 1700 block of West Main St.— around 3 p.m. They say he managed to break through a lock on the mower before loading it on to his trailer and driving away.
Carbondale police say the man was last seen driving west on Main St., passing New Era Road. He is described as wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes, tan hat, and a black face mask.
The City released a photo of the truck in question, which is described as a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed and oversized tires and black rims. The trailer the truck was pulling is described as a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.
Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact them.