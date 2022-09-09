CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is inviting the public to attend an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
According to a Friday release from the City of Carbondale, attendees will be able to tour the facility and speak with members from several different departments, including: Investigations, Crime Scene, Patrol, and Telecommunications and Support Services.
There will be a police car on display and several K-9 demonstrations as well. Light refreshments will be served. Anyone is welcome to attend and it is not necessary to sign up, the release says.
For more information, email rmathis@explorecarbondale.com or call Randy Mathis at (618) 457-3200.