CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says it is committed to community policing. This, after protest across the country about policing brutality. The department was one of the first to sign the 10 Shared Principles adopted in 2018 a collaboration between the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP.
Conversation about responsible policing are happening across the country after events like the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and the recent police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Carbondale NAACP president Linda Flowers said police should focus on the art of deescalation.
"Everybody can increase something or escalate a minor situation to a point of no return," said Flowers.
Committing to deescalation training is part of the 10 Shared Principles. In a Facebook post, the Carbondale Police Department said it was one of the first departments to adopt the principles. Flowers said that could save lives.
"I'm for us being proactive, rather than waiting for something bad to happen," said Flowers.
Touted by the ILACP as the first agreement of its kind in American history, the 10 Shared Principles includes a commitment to treating all people with dignity and respect, replacing mistrust with mutual trust and supporting diversity in police departments.
"The fact that you can go through school and life and get tickets and things without seeing someone who looks like you is not a good thing for kids," said Flowers.
Flowers said it's not only up to the police to share those principles, but also the community.
"The intent is to work together to make Carbondale a safe place and equitable place," said Flowers.
The Carbondale NAACP and the Carbondale Police Department plan to have a joint town hall to discuss policing and the 10 Shared Principles.