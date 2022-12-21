CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they call a 'habitual offender," who they say is considered armed and dangerous.
According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Kenneth Doumbia of Chicago as a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft and pursuit.
Police say on Dec. 19, they spotted a car they knew to have been reported stolen from the Oak Park Police Department.
When they attempted to stop the car, the driver reportedly fled. They say the driver threw two guns out of the moving car during the pursuit.
Police say they pursued the car until they lost sight of it in the area of Country Club road and Chautauqua Road and later found it unoccupied in a residential parking lot in the 1900 block of West Pleasant Hill Road.
They identified Doumbia as the driver of the stolen car, they say, and they obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of being an armed habitual criminal offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing to elude.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-2677. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here and filling out a form.
In a statement included in the release, officers say "Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities, and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness or have any information about a crime." According to the department, cash rewards can be given for tips made anonymously if they lead to an arrest.