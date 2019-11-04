CARBONDALE,IL — The Carbondale, Illinois, Police Department is increasing patrols after two people were shot and killed in the same weekend. At least four people have been shot in Carbondale since October.
"We use to sleep with our doors open or our windows unlocked. Can't do that now," said Melvin Holder, who lives in Carbondale.
Holder grew up in Carbondale. He said he's disappointed, because he feels the community is going backwards. He said he's not surprised by the recent shootings, but understands why others might be. "It's become so frequent. There's nothing for people to do. People need to be able to feel connected to one another to bring out their participation in the community," said Holder.
Carbondale police said it's difficult to curb gun violence in the city, because it typically happens between acquaintances.
"The people that actually do the shooting crimes, they choose when, where and how. A lot of times they don't choose to do it until seconds before they pull the trigger," said Carbondale Police Sgt. Doug Wilson.
Although the Carbondale Police Department does plan to step up patrols in at-risk areas, Wilson said their best line of defense is getting information from people in the community.
"If the police aren't there to witness it, if there's witnesses to see it, call the police. That way we can go before it ends up something worse," said Wilson.
Carbondale police said after a dangerous weekend, the whole community needs to focus on getting justice for the families.
"We give the families of the victims some sort of closure. Their families will never be the same. Their son or daughter was a victim of a violent crime," said Wilson.
Police are still looking for the suspects from the Sunday morning shooting. They're asking anyone with the information to call the police station 618-549-2121.