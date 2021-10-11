CARBONDALE, IL– On Thursday, Oct. 6, Carbondale Police responded to an armed home robbery that occurred on the 300 block of South James Street.
Officers responded at 9:20 a.m., but the robbery happened at 1 a.m. the day prior, Oct. 5. When officers arrived they learned that two unidentified suspects entered the home wearing masks and carrying handguns. The suspects then proceeded to take property from the home.
The suspects left in an unknown direction of travel. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery please call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.