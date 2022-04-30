CARBONDALE, IL- Early Saturday morning at approximately 1:27 a.m. City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found a large crowd in the parking lot and learned a gunshot victim went to Carbondale Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was later treated and released. Police do not have a suspect at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime. Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously.