CARBONDALE, IL– On Monday at 7 p.m. officers for the City of Carbondale Police responded to the 700 block of West Main Street for a welfare check on the residents.
When officers entered they found 40-year-old Steven Lusk, and his wife, 41-year-old Montoya Moore, dead.
The Jackson County Coroner's Office was contacted and will conduct an investigation into the cause of death.
According to Carbondale police, at this point in the investigation it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Carbondale police at 618-457-3200.