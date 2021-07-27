CARBONDALE, IL – The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a car crash Monday that left one driver dead.
On Monday night around 6:30 p.m Carbondale police officers responded to a report of a car crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Giant City Road.
Officers found one of the drivers involved suffering life-threatening injuries. A bystander was attempting lifesaving treatment on the individual, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers in a different vehicle were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The City of Carbondale Fire Department and the Jackson County Ambulance Service provided assistance. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.