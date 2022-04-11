CARBONDALE, IL –One person went to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after shots were fired from a car early Monday morning in Carbondale.
At 2:26 a.m., City of Carbondale police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Logan Avenue to a report of shots fired.
A short time later, officers learned the gunshot victim had checked themselves into Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The victim told police they were on the 600 block of South Logan Avenue when an unknown person fired shots from the passenger side of a gray colored 4 door vehicle.
The victim ran from the area and went to the hospital for treatment. According to Carbondale police, no other injuries or damage to property have been reported.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.