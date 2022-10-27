CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Carbondale that sent a victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Rawlings St.
When they arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds and immediately began taking life saving efforts, they say. The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by ambulance. The release did not disclose information about the victim's current condition.
Police say they believe "all involved parties" knew each other, but said there is no suspect information as of now. They report there are no known threats at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to report is to the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, call the Carbondale/SIU anonymous tip line at (618) 549-2677, or call the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-2677.
If information you give leads to an arrest, you become eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.