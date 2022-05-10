CARBONDALE, IL — Officers are searching for an unidentified driver who hit multiple vehicles and one person after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a Carbondale business early Sunday morning, the police department says.
The Carbondale Police Department says a crowd of 250 to 300 people had gathered in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of East Walnut Street when a fight broke out among several women in the center of the crowd. Police say a woman in a white SUV tried to flee the scene, crashing into other vehicles and striking a man. The man had minor injuries, police say, but he declined medical treatment.
Police claim multiple people in the crowd surrounded the car, blocking the driver from leaving and allegedly hitting the car with items. Police also claim several people in the crowd opened the driver's side door of the SUV and tried to pull the woman out. That's when officers pepper sprayed the crowd, which the police department says was done to disperse the crowd for their own safety and the safety of the woman.
When the crowd moved away from the SUV, the woman sped away down East Walnut Street. The police department says officers pursued the SUV, and they found it crashed on Illinois Route 13 near Pin Oak Drive. Investigators say the woman ran from the scene of the crash. In a Tuesday news release about the incident, the police department says investigators still have not been able to find the woman.
The police department describes the suspect as a Black woman in her early 20s. Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).