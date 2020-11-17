CARBONDALE, IL -- Late Monday night, Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 800 block of East College Street in reference to a report of a robbery.
Officers learned the suspect lured the victim to the rear of a building where one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim gave the suspect his property and fled the area.
One suspect was described as a black female with a light complexion in her 20’s with black, red and blond braids that extended down to her waist and had fake enlarged eyelashes. She was wearing a gray hoodie, red sweat pants and gray shoes.
The other suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s, about 5 ft. 10 in. tall with a thin build, wearing a white disposable surgical mask and a solid black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.