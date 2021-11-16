CARBONDALE, IL – The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating an incident in which several shots were fired early Tuesday morning on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.
At 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale police responded to the shots fired call. Upon arriving, officers learned the suspect, a Black male, had fired several gun shots at a group of nearby people.
No injuries were reported, however, officers found a car that had been damaged from the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.