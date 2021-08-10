CARBONDALE, IL– The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting on South Illinois Avenue early Sunday morning.
At 2:23 a.m. Carbondale Police officers heard shots fired on the 600 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Upon arriving, Officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound from the area traveling to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Officers stopped the driver and passengers to investigate.
The cars occupants told officers that an unknown persons started shooting at them. A black male adult in the car had sustained one non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot. He was treated and released.
The investigation revealed two groups of people exchanged gun fire causing injury to one of the members of the groups.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.