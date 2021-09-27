CARBONDALE, IL– City of Carbondale police are investigating two separate armed robberies that took place in the city this past weekend.
The first occurred late Thursday night at the intersection of West Main Street and South Poplar Street. Officers learned the victim was robbed by two black males who were wearing black clothing and armed with handguns.
The suspects took the victims property then ran away in different directions. One ran south on South Poplar and the other east on West Main.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
The second armed robbery took place late Friday night on the 700 block of South Dixon Street.
Officers learned the victim was approached by two suspects, one who displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim. A struggle followed and the suspects eventually took the victim’s property before fleeing south on foot on South Dixon Street. While running away, the suspect with a gun fired a shot into the air.
The suspect armed with the firearm was described as a tall, thin white male wearing all black clothing including a black face mask.The second suspect was described as a tall, thin, black male wearing all black including a black face mask.
The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the struggle.
According to Carbondale police, both investigations are still ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to either of these incidents is urged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.