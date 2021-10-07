UPDATE 10/7: Samantha Petit has been located by City of Carbondale police officers. According to Carbondale police, she was found in good health and returned home on Tuesday.
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says Samantha E. Pettit was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Friedline Drive in Carbondale.
Police say Pettit is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about where Pettit is can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.