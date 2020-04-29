CARBONDALE, IL -- Carbondale police are looking for two suspects in a home invasion.
Around 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 900 block of West Sycamore Street on report of a gunshot victim.
Officers say that two masked men entered a home brandishing firearms and demanding money.
During the robbery, one victim was shot and another was battered with a firearm.
The shooting victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are looking for the two suspects.
The first suspect is a 5'7" - 6'0" tall man. He was wearing a ball cap, frameless glasses, a dark color sweatshirt with a hood and black shoes with red or pink laces.
The other suspect is a 6'0" - 6'3" tall man. He was wearing a white and red bandanna, a dark colored sweatshirt with a hood, glasses with amber color lenses, a white ball cap, and dark colored shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.