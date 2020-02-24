CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that sent a local man to the hospital on Feb. 15.
Police say they have identified 24-year-old Jordan Kelderman of West Frankfort as a suspect in the case. The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the 1,000 block of East Park Street.
In a news release, Carbondale police announced Monday that an arrest warrant charges Kelderman with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Police say Kelderman is considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach him if you see him.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Kelderman is to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or their local law enforcement agency.