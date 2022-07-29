CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of shooting at people in Carbondale, Illinois, is wanted on multiple weapons charges, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department says 36-year-old James A. Blanding of Murphysboro, Illinois, is accused of firing a gun at a home on North Marion Street last Sunday night. The police department says people were gathered in front of the home when a man drove up in a Jeep, got out of the vehicle and began shooting. Investigators say the people gathered at the home ran, and the man fired several more gunshots before getting back in the Jeep and driving away.
Friday, the police department named Blanding as a suspect in that incident, and announced that he's wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use or possession of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a weapon with a felon. The warrant for Blanding's arrest sets his bond at $750,000.
Police say Blanding is considered armed and dangerous, and people should not approach him if they see him.
Anyone who sees Blanding can call 911 or the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.