CARBONDALE, IL– The Carbondale Police are asking the public to provide information about the whereabouts of 38-year-old Theras Kejuan Heard.
According to the Carbondale Police, Heard is believed to be the shooter during an incident Saturday night that left one person seriously injured.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Carbondale Poluice responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of East Grand Ave.
Officers located a man with a serious gun shot wound at the scene and he was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
According to the Carbondale Police, a fight broke out between a group of acquaintances, during which a gun was pulled out and the victim was shot.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Heard, a Carbondale native, for charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Heard should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Heard is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.