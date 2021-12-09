CARBONDALE, IL – The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing.
Police say Kashaad D. Johnson was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in Carbondale.
Investigators say Kashaad is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
The police department says the teen is believed to spend a lot of time in the Tatum Heights area and the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale.
Kashaad was previously reported missing in October.
Anyone with information about where Kashaad is can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.