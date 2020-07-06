CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen Sunday night.
In a news release, the Carbondale Police Department says 15-year-old Ireranna L. Akins was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street in Carbondale.
Ireranna is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh about 147 pounds, the news release says. She has brown eyes and black hair in braids. She may be wearing a black jacket.
If you have information about where Ireranna is, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.