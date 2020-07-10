CARBONDALE, IL - The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Iziekiel “Zeke” Garner, age 14, was last seen in the afternoon on July 5, 2020 in the 800 block of North Wall Street.
Garner is described as about 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Garner is known to spend time in the Carbondale, Herrin and Marion areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into this incident is continuing.