CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 55-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says Marvin D. Cheers was last seen in the 200 block of South Wall Street on or around March 6.
Police say Cheers is a Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Investigators say Cheers "suffers from a condition that places him in danger."
Police ask anyone who has information that can help them find Cheers to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.