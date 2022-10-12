Shots fired

CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. 

The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. 

Officers say someone fired a gun multiple times in the 500 block of East Willow Street, and the suspect may have left the area in a silver SUV. 

A vehicle was struck by gunshots, police say, but no injuries were reported. 

Officers ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.