CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is searching for two men who broke into a home and demanded money. Officers say one of the men was armed with a handgun during the incident.
Police say the two men entered the home in the 900 block of East Park Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a news release the police department sent Thursday, one of the men pulled out a small, gray, semi-automatic handgun, and the two demanded money. The release says the suspects stole property from the home and ran away.
The police department says the suspect who was holding the gun is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with an athletic build, estimated to be around 25 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a hat, and the hood of the sweatshirt was pulled up.
The other suspect is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch tall black man estimated to be around 20 years old. Police say he was wearing a black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with jeans. The hood of his sweatshirt was also pulled up.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the break-in and theft to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).