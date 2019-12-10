CARBONDALE, IL - Police in Carbondale, Illinois are asking for your help finding three suspects who stole merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods earlier this month.
Officers say the suspects hid the merchandise and left the store in a grey Dodge Charger. The vehicle did not have any registration plates.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information call Carbondale Police at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.