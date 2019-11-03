CARBONDALE, IL— The City of Carbondale Police Department needs help finding three suspects in connection to a Sunday morning homicide.
The department received multiple calls around 1:22 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 500 block of S. Illinois Avenue.
On foot officers, who were already in the area, found the gunshot victim with life threatening injuries.
The investigation found that the victim, 27-year-old Keon Cooper of Carbondale, was talking to three black men outside of his car in a parking lot. Two of the men then shot Cooper with handguns.
All three suspects fled in a newer model, black Kia Optima or similar style car.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is ongoing.
Since the beginning of October 2019, Carbondale police have reported at least four shootings in the city.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.