CARBONDALE, IL — The push for police reform continues around the country — and and in the Local 6 area. The Carbondale Police Department is giving community members a way to share how they believe policing should look in their community.
The city is asking people to fill out a survey to share their thoughts and ideas.
The survey asks questions like, "Should the Carbondale police wear body cameras?" or "How should officers effectively defuse a dangerous situation?"
Carbondale NAACP President Linda Flowers says if people really want to see change, it starts here. "It's the people's police department. It's the people's community," she says.
So far, they've received 168 responses. Carbondale spokesperson Roni LeForge says the majority of the responses have been positive, but to a true depiction of the thoughts of the community, they need hundreds more responses.
"We are asking for input for a reason. This is the start of us developing conversations, ideas and solutions for community policing strategy," LeForge says.
Megan lives in Murphysboro, but she spends time in Carbondale. She says while she hasn't had a negative experience with the Carbondale police, she does believe they need body cameras and that police department nationwide could use some reform.
"You don't have to pull someone over and be mean. Or all of a sudden you want to reach right here because you're scared. I feel like it's not bad here, but out there it's totally different. It's a totally different scene. We hear about people dying every day from the police," she says.
LeForge says the survey will help further the conversation regarding community policing, engage the community, and support positive interactions between them both.
"Every day when those officers come in it's their goal to protect everyone in the community. It doesn't matter their gender or their race. Carbondale is a home for everyone and we want everyone to feel safe here," he says.
The city plans to keep the survey open until it receives a few hundred responses. Once the survey is closed, leaders say they will get together as a community and look at the possible next steps.
Click here to fill out the Carbondale Police Satisfaction Survey.