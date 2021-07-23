CARBONDALE, IL– Keepers Quarters, a popular bar & grill in Carbondale, announced on Thursday they would be closed until further notice.
The announcement was made via the restaurants Facebook page, which added "we have passed the threshold of being short staffed into not being able to function."
The restaurant had previously been forced into offering dinner services only due to the hiring struggles.
According to their Facebook post, Keepers Quarters will not be closing permanently, and plan on opening in some capacity in the future.