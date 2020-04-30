CARBONDALE, IL -- One school district is helping students with their online assignments. Carbondale School District 95 is offering free Wi-Fi to students in their parking lots.
With students required to complete all of their school work at home, teachers are finding out that not all of them can complete assignments online.
"They could be linking up to their parent's hot spots on their phones. Some of them are using their parent's phones or tablets," Thomas Elementary principal Robby Clark Stokes says.
The district says 70% of their students live in low income households and up to 60% live in homes with no Wi-Fi access. Thomas Elementary teacher Chassity Felton says it's a tough reality.
"That's just an extra bill. It's not cheap," Felton says. "Before the crisis, WiFi was 40 to 50 dollars a month. That's just an extra bill people don't see necessary."
To help fill the gap, the district is offering free Wi-Fi for students in their all four of the schools' parking lots.
"Anytime we can fill those gaps and do it easily, we need to jump on it and do it. This is one of those things," Clark Stokes says. "There are gaps as far as what students have for technology at home. For us to be able to open up our Wi-Fi for people to utilize, we are happy to do that."
"They can pull up and get their work done and still feel connected with their teachers," Felton says.
Schools finding new ways to step out the box has been a silver lining during this COVID-19 pandemic, but Clark Stokes says this is just another tool in their toolbox.
"Because we don't have that face-to-face interaction right now, we are kind of using technology as a secondary tool for us," Clark Stokes says. "I don't think anything replaces teachers in a million years."
The free WiFi will be available at Carbondale Middle School, Thomas Elementary, Parrish Elementary and Lewis Elementary Schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parents should park close to the building for a better signal while maintaining social distancing.