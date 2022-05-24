CARBONDALE, IL — In an effort to improve safety, the city of Carbondale, Illinois, has asked Southern Illinois University to research gun violence in the community and the conditions or behaviors driving it.
The city says an important piece of the puzzle is to understand Carbondale residents’ knowledge of and experience with gun violence. To gain a clearer picture of that knowledge and experience, the city is asking all adults who live in Carbondale to complete a survey about gun violence.
The survey allows residents to share their experiences and opinions regarding violence involving firearms.
The city says all responses to the survey will remain anonymous, and the voluntary survey only takes about eight to 10 minutes to complete.
To view the survey, click here. Those who have questions about the survey or who need assistance with it can contact SIU College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Tammy Kochel by emailing tkochel@siu.edu or calling 618-453-6371. The city says callers should leave a voice mail, and someone will return the call.