CARBONDALE, IL — City leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, are looking for inspiration for future improvement projects, and they're asking people who live there to share their ideas.
In a news release sent Monday, the city says that, by sharing their thoughts, residents can help with Carbondale's Five-Year Community Investment Program. The city says that input is an important part of the budgeting process, and folks can submit their suggestions by calling the Carbondale Engineering Division.
Project suggestions could involve infrastructure improvements "such as streets, sidewalks, storms sewers, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, traffic signals, drainage improvements, public buildings, parking lots, sanitary sewers, water mains and waste treatment/wastewater treatment plant improvements." the news release says.
The city says the Five-Year Community Investment Program does not involve maintenance related issues like potholes or repaving, but those issues can be reported to to the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office in the Public Works Department.
If you have an infrastructure project idea for Carbondale, you can call the Carbondale Engineering Division at 618-457-3270. The deadline for suggestion submissions is Friday, Nov. 1.