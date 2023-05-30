CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man is in jail Tuesday, facing an aggravated battery charge after police say he shot someone last week.
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting on South Brehm Lane around 2:34 a.m. last Wednesday, the Carbondale Police Department says. Officers found the gunshot victim in the 1000 block of that street, and the person was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim told officers the shooter was an acquaintance, and the victim was shot during an argument about a transaction.
Police identified 26-year-old Jordan S. Bryson as a suspect, and he was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Announcing the arrest on Tuesday, police say Bryson is being held in the Jackson County Jail, and his bail was set at $500,000.