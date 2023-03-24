CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Small Business Vendor Fair - Empowering Women and Minority Entrepreneurs will provide opportunities for local businesses to network, showcase products and services and connect with potential buyers and clients.
The fair is an event aimed at promoting and supporting the participation of businesses owned by women and people of color.
The event is free. The two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 15 and 16 at the Carbondale Civic Center on 200 S. Illinois Ave.