CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Super Splash Park celebrated their last day of the 2023 season by giving some dogs a great day by holding a Dog Day at the Pool event on Sunday, August 27.
According to a Facebook post from the St. Francis Community Animal Rescue, there were at least 100 dogs to show up to the park. Dogs could join the fun for just $10, and all proceeds from the event benefited the St. Francis Community Animal Rescue.
Some Sigma Kappa sorority members from Southern Illinois University volunteered at the event. They were seen in a few photos posing with some of the dogs at St. Francis who are up for adoption.
Many people left comments under the posts about how much fun their dogs had at the splash park.
St. Francis also thanked the Carbondale Park District for allowing them to have such a great day with all the dogs.
Check out some photos from the event that are sure to brighten your day.