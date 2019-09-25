CARBONDALE, IL -- Teachers in another southern Illinois school district are now threatening to strike.
The Carbondale Education Association filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Tuesday.
The current contract for teachers expired on July 31 of this year.
Teachers are demanding that student safety and a competitive salary be included in the next contract.
If a new contract is not agreed to, they could go on strike as early as Friday, October 4.
This is the second school district in southern Illinois where teachers have threatened to strike.
Teachers in the Murphysboro School District have also filed an intent to strike.
If a deal is not made with them, they could go on strike Tuesday, October 1.