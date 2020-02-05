CARBONDALE, IL — A 16-year-old boy reported missing in Carbondale last week has been found, police say.
In a news release sent Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Carbondale Police Department says 16-year-old Amerion T. Roberts has been found alive in southern Illinois.
The release says Murphysboro officers told Carbondale police Roberts had been found on Feb. 1.
When police sent word on Jan. 31 that the teen was missing, the last time he was seen was Jan. 27 in the 400 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale.
Note: The story was originally published on Jan. 31. It was updated on Feb. 5 with the latest information.