CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale says their annual Memorial Day Service will look a little different this year.
Instead of an in-person ceremony at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery, the city says they will produce a virtual ceremony honoring the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation.
The city says you are welcomed by Mayor Henry and Senator Durbin will read General Order #11. The city says the video will also show the decoration of graves and markers by the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard.
The Virtual Memorial Day Service will be released Monday at 10 a.m. on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The city says the service will also play on loop on Mediacom on Channel 16.
The city says the cancellation of the live event was discouraging, but they believe offering this virtual service is in the best interest of our community's health and continues the annual tradition that was started more than 150 years ago.
For more information, contact Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.