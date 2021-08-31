CARBONDALE, IL– During Monday night's Carbondale City Council Meeting, the council voted to reinstate an indoor mask mandate and adopted a new mandate requiring City of Carbondale employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The vaccines are the best way to protect our community. My hope is that anyone who was vaccine-hesitant before is comforted by the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and will make an appointment to be vaccinated. By getting the vaccine, we can better combat the Delta variant and help our community move past this pandemic,” Mayor John “Mike” Henry said.
The City's indoor mask mandate reinforces Gov. J.B Pritzker's decision to bring back the mask mandate last week.
The City’s mandate also requires all employers within the City require employees to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible or when employees interact with customers, regardless of their vaccination status.
The City of Carbondale is encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated to best protect themselves and their community.