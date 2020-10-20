CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale, Illinois, has released updated Halloween safety guidelines after Gov. JB Pritzker announced that additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations on Region 5, effective Thursday.
The city released the original safety guidelines earlier this month, asking the community to limit trick-or-treating to three hours on Halloween and find alternative ways to celebrate the spooky season.
However, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city is now discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating.
The city says the region has exceeded the Illinois Department of Public Health's criteria for added restrictions by keeping a positivity rate above 8% for three consecutive days.
The city says all community members are encouraged to take every precaution to slow the spread of the virus.
However, the city says it understands trick-or-treating is a tradition that families look forward to. So, if you do decide to go door-to-door on Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., the city asks you to follow all of the safety guidelines from the IDPH:
- Anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.
- Consider leaving individually wrapped candy (spaced apart) on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space where 6-feet of distance can be maintained.
- A Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Ensure that breathing is not impaired if a cloth mask is worn under a costume mask. If so, discard the costume mask.
- Trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.
- Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after hand washing.
Additionally, the city is asking community members handing out candy to find creative ways to do so safely, while maintaining social distance. Some suggestions include candy slides or handing out goody bags on a string.
The city is also asking both trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy to wear face masks during all interactions.
As an alternative to trick-or-treating, the City says you can celebrate by joining the virtual decorating contest. You can decorate your home or business for Halloween and enter to win the Halloween Decorating Contest.
The city says the winner will receive a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware and a yard sign to display.
There will also be a pumpkin carving contest and face mask decorating contest. You can click here for more information about these contest. The city says contest entries are due by Oct. 26.
Additionally, the city is asking social gatherings, such as costume or Halloween parties, not take place this year unless social distancing of 6 feet or more than be maintained and masks are worn at all times. Under the newest mitigations set by the governor, gatherings can have no more than 25 guests.
For more information, call Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.