Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .River levels continue to fall along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below flood stage by or before this weekend. For the Ohio River...including Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late tonight. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.1 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tonight. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&