CARBONDALE, IL– On Tuesday, Carbondale Warming Center (CWC) celebrated 50,000 meals served to those in need.
During a ceremony Tuesday morning, certificates were presented to organization and community members who helped provide or serve meals to guests.
“It takes a village, and because of ours, we have been able to feed those who are hungry and provide a safe, warm space for our most vulnerable population. However, we have nearly run out of money to pay our staff and keep the doors open. For us to continue our mission, we need financial support from the community, which has proved to have deep compassion for our guests,” said CWC Executive Director Carmalita Cahill.
The CWC is asking for the community's support as they struggle to continue serving the community and pay staff. Click here to donate.