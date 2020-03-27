CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Warming Center in southern Illinois is staying open 24 hours a day to house homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center expanded its hours after Gov. JB Pritzker issued the stay at home order.
"With other shelters having their doors closed and many restaurants closed to walk-ins, there are not bathrooms available. The opportunity to wash their hands, which is one of the most important things right now, isn't available. And we are able to allow them that access," said Warming Center Director Carmalita Cahill.
Some of the safety precautions they're taking are mandatory hand washing, taking temperatures when someone enters the building, spraying everything with Lysol every hour on the hour, and keeping all beds 6 feet apart.
"That just contributes to their overall health, whether there is a virus or not; right now, even more so because they're not carrying anything around," said Cahill.
Cahill said it's important that everyone does their part to help flatten the COVID-19 infection curve.
"You're just doing what needs to be done at the time and caring for people who need to be cared for in a time when caring is very necessary," said Cahill.
Because it's going to take all of us to get through this.
If someone does get sick, the center has a second floor where they can quarantine that person. Because the center is now open 24 hours a day, they are in need of steady donations of items like paper towels, food, and cleaning supplies. You can drop off all donations at 608 East College St., Carbondale, Illinois 62902.