CARBONDALE, IL — With the arrival of colder weather, some people need a warm place to stay. Carbondale, Illinois, is preparing to open its warming center for the second year.
"I know where I'm going to sleep tonight, but not many in town do," Carbondale Warming Center volunteer Scott Martin said.
Chris Denstedt knows what it feels like to sleep in 18-degree weather. A severe back injury forced him out of work. Now, he lives in a tent and visits the Good Samaritan House to eat. He said winter is brutal.
"You have to sleep with your clothes on and bundle up with as many blankets as you can," said Denstedt.
Volunteers with the Carbondale Warming Center see the need in the community.
"Sometimes you'll see homeless people walking down the street just to stay warm," Martin said.
That's why they're cleaning and preparing a building to open. It’s their new location for a warming center.
"The golden rule talks about wanting to treat others how we would want to be treated," said Martin.
The new location is bigger than the original. They plan to use only half of the first floor of the building. Another improvement is the building has indoor plumbing. The original did not.
Now, the warming center is looking for volunteers to help supervise the site. Denstedt said, just like people worry about animals during the winter, they need to feel the same about humans.
"We just get forgotten, swept under the rug," said Denstedt.
The center plans to open Dec 1. The Carbondale Warming Center is at 608 East College St. For more information about how you can volunteer, visit https://carbondalewarmingcenter.weebly.com.