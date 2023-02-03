CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Warming Center set its fundraising goal to $20,000 to help those experiencing homelessness and hunger in southern Illinois.
The Carbondale Warming Center will host the "Coldest Night of the Year," a family-friendly winter fundraising walk, on Feb. 25.
By walking together on a chilly night, participants will better understand the experience of living outside during a cold winter.
The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church at 1305 E. Grand Ave. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at various rest stops along the way.
Registration starts at 4 p.m., and the walk begins at 5 p.m. On return, the Carbondale Warming Center will provide a warm meal to participants.
This is the warming center's first year taking part in this event.
To sign up, visit cnoy.com. To begin registration, click "Register to Walk + Fundraise."
For more information, contact the warming center at 314-312-2539 or email coordinator@cwcentered.org.