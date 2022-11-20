CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3.
Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
Upon completion of their activity, kids will be rewarded with pins to place on their tote bags.
A few times during the season, kids will get to spend their earned Kids Bucks with vendors after completing a challenge.
Families are encouraged to plan their trip to the market accordingly, as activity materials may be limited.
The market is also looking for food trucks to join on each Saturday. The market sees between 300-600 customers per event, according to fwsoil.org. Click here for more information.
As a producer-only market, everything for sale is grown, cooked, baked or made by the person manning each booth.
Offerings will include a wide range of sustainably grown vegetables, grass-fed meats, infused olive oils, fresh breads and baked goods, herbs, gourmet mushrooms, syrups, jams, jellies, local honey, hot sauces and other canned goods.
Customers will also find soaps, body products, crafts, homemade pet treats, knife sharpening and holiday decorations. Coffee and teas will also be available on site for patrons to enjoy while shopping.
Like last year, the event will have live music, cooking demos and special events, like seed swap and plant giveaways.
They will continue to welcome SNAP customers with the Link Match double coupon program. Customers who receive SNAP benefits can use their LINK card to purchase SNAP-eligible foods at the market. Link Match offers up to $25 per swipe to SNAP customers to spend on fresh local produce.
Carbondale Community Farmers Market is a program of Food Works, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, facilitating the development of a regional food economy in Southern Illinois.
"We believe that a truly enduring approach emphasizes access to good food for everyone, which keeps food dollars circulating in local communities, and balances human needs with the health of the air, water and land resources on which all life depends," the market said in a Sunday release.
The indoor farmers market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday until March 25, 2023. It will be accessible through the theater wing of the University Mall at 1237 E. Main St. in Carbondale, Illinois. Parking is free.
The market will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
To learn more about the market, visit carbondalemarket.com and its Facebook page.
If you have any questions, reach out to Carbondale Community Market Manager Karen Jensen-Britton at Karen@fwsoil.org.