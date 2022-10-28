CARBONDALE, IL — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early morning shots-fired incident on Thursday, according to a City of Carbondale Police Department news release.
Investigators working with the Jackson County state's attorney's office obtained an arrest warrant for Maza D. Lynch, 45, of Carbondale, Illinois for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice and violation of bail bond.
The victim in the incident is still receiving treatment and is considered in serious but not life-threatening condition.
City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street around 4:32 a.m. on Thursday after a report of shots fired and a gunshot victim.
Lynch was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Previous coverage: Carbondale police investigating early morning shooting, victim's condition unknown