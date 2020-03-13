JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- A Carbondale woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
On August 20, 2016, Carbondale police were called to a fire in a wooded area located in the 900 block of East Main Street after firefighters discovered the burned remains of a person.
The remains were identified as those of 39-year-old Robin Stief of Salem, who had been reported missing.
Three people, Tiesha Anderson, Lauren Stinde, and Robert Dennis, were arrested in connection to Stief's death.
On November 21, 2016, Stinde pleaded guilty to first degree murder.
She said that she, Anderson, and Dennis killed Stief.
Stief was hit in the head with a hammer, strangled with a belt, and suffocated with a pillow before she died at an apartment located on South Marion in Carbondale.
The three then placed her body inside a large trash can and wheeled it to the location on East Main Street where it was set on fire to prevent the discovery of the murder.
On Thursday, Stinde was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
The sentence is to be served at 100% with no possibility of early release.
As for the other two suspects.
Anderson pleaded guilty to first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death on July 19, 2019.
She was sentenced to 35 years for the first degree murder charge and 5 years for the concealment of a homicidal death charge. The terms will be served consecutive, meaning a total 40 year prison sentence.
Dennis has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a jury trial.